At the Davos Congress Center (Switzerland), it was evident that in Latin America there are great political divisions. This was demonstrated by the only presidents of the region who participated in the World Economic Forum. For Colombia, Gustavo Petro focused on the climate crisis and the importance of a transition towards sustainable productivity. And on the other shore was the Argentine Javier Mileia staunch defender of the capitalist model.

In about half an hour, Milei made his speech under the title 'Achieving security and cooperation in a fractured world'. In this, one of his main messages was to highlight the role of businessmen in society. “The capitalist, the successful businessman, is a social benefactor who, far from appropriating other people's wealth, contributes to the general well-being. In short, a successful businessman is a hero”said the president.

(You can also read here: 'It's okay to be pessimistic because that means recognizing the risks': Arancha González').

In his speech, he described them as the creators of the period of greatest prosperity, which is why he recommended that they not give in to what he considered the advancement of the State. “Do not let yourselves be intimidated by the political caste or by the parasites who live off the State,” he said. Likewise, he maintained that businessmen – whom he referred to as “the protagonists of this story” – have an unconditional ally in Argentina.

“Far from being the cause

of our problems, free enterprise capitalism as an economic system is the only tool we have to end hunger.

On the other hand, the libertarian argued that “The West is in danger (…) because those who are supposed to defend the values ​​of the West find themselves co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and, consequently, poverty.” . In that sense, he defended free enterprise capitalism against those who “demonize” a system that has lifted 90 percent of the world's population out of poverty.

“Far from being the cause of our problems, free enterprise capitalism as an economic system is the only tool we have to end hunger, poverty and destitution throughout the planet,” said the Argentine.

(You may also be interested in: 'World fragmentation, a concern at the Davos Forum').

He added that social justice that “has become fashionable in the last decadea” is actually “inherently unfair” because “the State is financed through taxes and taxes are collected coercively.”

Milei also said that the socialists changed the class struggle by other “alleged conflicts that are also harmful to the economic system,” such as the agendas of feminism and the environment. In fact, he said that “radical feminism did not contribute anything to society,” since it resulted in “state intervention to hinder the economic process and give jobs to bureaucrats.”

More news here: