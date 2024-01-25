The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, is largely an opportunity for the powerful to rub shoulders with the even more powerful. I have largely spent my time here listening to government leaders—Iran's Foreign Minister struck me as an exceptionally talented dissembler—and talking to business leaders, think tank members, and officials. But the most moving stories I heard came from some of the least powerful people here.

“I open my eyes and feel like my throat is closing,” Rachel Goldberg told me, describing her mornings over the past 100-plus days. “I say a Jewish prayer and ask, 'May today be the day.' And then I say, 'Pretend to be human.' And I put on this costume because, if I'm in a ball on the floor, I can't save it.”

He was talking—with extraordinary composure—about his 23-year-old son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin. On October 7, she was at the Nova music festival with a friend when Hamas terrorists murdered 364 people there in cold blood. Hersh and nearly 30 others tried to hide in a small roadside bomb shelter. The terrorists attacked him with hand grenades and then a rocket-propelled grenade, killing almost everyone.

Hersh barely survived the attack. Goldberg showed me video footage, taken by Hamas, of him being put on a truck and taken to Gaza. He lost the lower half of his left arm, leaving a bloody stump.

Goldberg was in Davos to talk to anyone who can help save and return the remaining 132 hostages, including Hersh. Noam Peri, who works for Google in Israel, also attended. Peri's father, Chaim, a welder and artist from Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza Strip, was taken from his home on the morning of October 7.

He was hiding with his wife, Osnat, in the safe room of their home when Hamas broke in. Chaim heroically pushed a terrorist away, giving Osnat time to hide. When Hamas returned, he went with them. They didn't go back to check the room for more people.

“He saved my mother,” Noam told me. The last time he had proof of life was almost two months ago, when Hamas recorded video of Chaim and two other elderly hostages looking frail and scared. He is without glasses, hearing aids or medications, probably in an airless tunnel at great depth, maintained, according to the testimony of hostages who have been freed, on a starvation diet—normally two dates in the morning, half a pita and a little rice, another half pita. He will turn 80 in April, assuming he is still alive.

Another elderly resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz was Eli Margalit, who was killed that day. Hamas terrorists took his body to Gaza, allegedly as a bargaining chip, cruelly denying his family the opportunity for a burial and a place to rest.

Hamas also took his daughter, Nili Margalit, a pediatric nurse at a hospital in southern Israel that primarily serves the Bedouin community. She was kidnapped at knifepoint.

“On Friday morning, the day before the attack, I was on duty at the hospital and I was telling a friend of mine, 'You know, tomorrow is a holiday and our tradition is to fly white kites for peace on the border to show solidarity.' with the Palestinians,'” ​​he told me. “That was my intention.” He spent the next 54 days with 20 other hostages in a tunnel that, according to his captors, was 40 meters underground. “There is no air. You feel like you are suffocating. No running water. There was a toilet, but no running water; We took him down once a day,” he said. His captors repeatedly told him that “no one cares about us.”

I asked him what his return home was like, which came as part of a temporary truce in which Israel released Palestinian prisoners.

“My house was burned; I don’t have a house to go back to,” she said. “It's not about the clothes. They are memories. Photos. My whole life on two hard drives, all gone. “I have no idea how my father died.”

Goldberg, Peri and Margalit were careful not to express political opinions. Cleverly: The powerful in Davos have markedly different views on war.

But I have a hard time imagining how anyone in good conscience can take any other view than demanding that Hersh return home to his parents, and Chaim to his daughter and wife, and that Nili be allowed to bury her father and that all the hostages be returned home. It is worth repeating everywhere, every day, until the day finally comes.

By: INTELLIGENCE/Bret Stephens