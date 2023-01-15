At the World Economic Forum, minister will speak about anti-deficit package, a new fiscal anchor and tax reform

The finance ministers, Fernando Haddadand the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvawill lead the government entourage in the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. The event will be held from the 16th to the 20th of January.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the intention is to show that Brazil “remains focused on the economic agenda and prepared to assume the position that the international community expects from the country”.

THE Power360 learned that Haddad will speak in general terms about the already announced anti-deficit package, a proposal for a new fiscal anchor in the 1st quarter and the tax reform. With this, he wants to send a message to the international market.

For the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), what happened on January 8 “it’s already history”, that is, it became past. The economic team has also said that the international community is enthusiastic about the PT’s election.

During the event, the Minister of Finance hopes to show that “Economic reforms go hand in hand with sustainability”. The government considers that the presence of the Minister of the Environment helps in this regard.

Haddad and Marina will be at a meeting with the international media on Wednesday (18.jan), at 5 am (Brasília time). The two travel separately to Davos: Marina Silva should go on Saturday (14.jan) while Fernando Haddad leaves on Sunday (15.jan).

On Tuesday (17.jan), there will be an intense agenda of bilateral meetings. According to the Ministry of Finance, there were more than 50 invitations to Brazil. This includes representatives from several countries and CEOs global.

Each Brazilian minister will participate in 2 panels each. They will discuss politics in Latin America from the Amazon. read the full schedule of the event.

Haddad’s return to Brazil is scheduled for Thursday (19.jan), at 6:45 am (Brasília time).

In addition to federal government authorities, businessmen and members of NGOs participate in the forum. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), will attend the event accompanied by his secretary for International Business, Lucas Ferraz. Helder Barbalho (MDB), from Pará, will also attend.