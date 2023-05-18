AMSTERDAM — During World War II, a series of playful children’s books were published in the Netherlands under the pseudonym The Painter.. One book shows children flying on the back of sparrows. In another, they float, tethered to balloons. There is a three-dimensional book with people and animals nesting in trees and an activity book with paper cutouts.

The books sold thousands of copies and were popular not only in the Netherlands, which was invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany in 1940, but also in Germany.

The books did more than entertain children during the dark days of the war. Behind the pseudonym The Painter was a Jewish couple, Galinka Ehrenfest and Jacob Kloot. They concealed their ancestry and funneled the proceeds from their books to Dutch resistance efforts and to helping Jews hiding from the Nazi regime.

They did so at great risk, said Linda Horn, who wrote a book published in the Netherlands on Ehrenfest’s life. “Secretism was very important,” Horn said of those who worked in the Dutch resistance.

The Painter, which also included the work of other artists and writers who collaborated with the couple, produced around two dozen children’s books and games in the early 1940s.

Kloot came from a large blue-collar Jewish family in Amsterdam, while Ehrenfest was born in what is now Estonia. His father, Paul Ehrenfest, moved the family to Leiden, in the Netherlands, in 1912. A physicist, he was a friend of Albert Einstein. According to a front-page article in The New York Times in 1923, Paul greeted Einstein when he fled from Berlin to Leiden, planning to stay “until general conditions improve and anti-Semitic hatred abates in Berlin.”

Ehrenfest attended art school in California in the early 1930s. He returned to the Netherlands and enrolled in the New Art School in Amsterdam, where he met Kloot. They married five years later.

In 1940, Kloot founded a small publishing house in Amsterdam called Corunda, through which El Pintor began publishing children’s books. Ehrenfest drew and wrote stories, while Kloot ran the business. Publishing books was difficult during the Nazi occupation. Paper was scarce and expensive, and book printing required official permission. The approved books had a serial number that allowed their sale in bookstores and, in the case of El Pintor, their export to Germany.

In 1941, the Nazi regime forced Jewish businesses to be turned over to non-Jews. Kloot did so and gave it to someone he knew, but he remained involved in the operation.

Peter Kraus, owner of Ursus Rare Books in New York, said part of what makes books unique is their variety. There are picture books, activity books, and chapter books for young readers. Some are about the size of an adult hand, while others are like a thin board book.

Horn said they were all meant to get kids to think and play differently.

Although thousands of copies were printed, Kraus said very few remain. “Children’s books tend to be in short supply, because children ruin them,” he said.

In 1943, Nazi officials arrested Kloot and his business partner in Leiden. The partner was let go, but Kloot, who was 26, was deported and sent to Westerbork, a transit camp in the Netherlands, and from there to Sobibor, a death camp, where he was murdered.

At the time of Kloot’s arrest, Ehrenfest was pregnant with their first child. She gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Ehrenfest published one last book as The Painter after the war ended. He stayed in the Netherlands, where he died in 1979. He was 69 years old.

By: CLAIRE MOSES and ELIZABETH A. HARRIS