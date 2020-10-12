In Dagestan, police neutralized two malefactors who opened fire on law enforcement officers during a document check, reports RIA News…

Last night, on the 744th km of the Kavkaz highway near the village of Kulzeb, police officers decided to check the documents of unknown persons who were in a foreign car. The intruders opened fire and were killed by return shots.

Reportedly, the police were not injured during the shootout, and the service car received multiple holes. Ammunition, a machine gun and a Makarov pistol were found in the car.

An investigation is underway.

Cannabis pickers in Primorye opened fire on police officers last week. During the shootout, one of the attackers died, the second was detained.