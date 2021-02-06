The number of poisoned people in the Khunzakh region of Dagestan increased to 64, according to “News”, referring to the regional Ministry of Health.

The ministry clarified that the majority of the victims are students of the Araninsk secondary school. Doctors rate their condition as mild to moderate. Poisoned patients experience diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and fever.

Specialists of the republican department of Rospotrebnadzor found the causative agents of dysentery in the water.

As of February 6, eight people were hospitalized with symptoms of acute intestinal infection.

A criminal case has been initiated on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements.

The Ministry of Health noted that now doctors are conducting rounds of yards in order to identify all cases. In addition, children were vaccinated against hepatitis A, as well as disinfection in places where people with symptoms of intestinal infection live.

It was also reported that in Krasnoyarsk, poor-quality water more than 90 people were poisoned.