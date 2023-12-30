In the city of Dagestan Lights, a gas explosion occurred in an apartment building, injuring five people. The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Dagestan reported this on Saturday, December 30.

It is clarified that the report of an incident on the fourth floor of a building on the street. Nekrasova, 1 was received by the duty service at 11:02 local time.

“As a result of the explosion of the gas-air mixture, five people were injured, four of them were hospitalized,” the message said on website departments.

No information is provided on the condition of the victims.

It is clarified that as part of the response to the situation, 24 people and nine pieces of equipment from various departments were involved.

Earlier, on December 21, a gas explosion occurred in an apartment in Tatarstan, as a result of which four people were injured. The incident happened in the morning in one of the villages in the region. Fire departments then arrived at the scene.