State Duma Deputy Abakarov: the amount of damage to Uytash airport reached 285 million rubles

In Dagestan, the number of arrested participants in riots at the Makhachkala airport has increased to seven. This was reported by the head of the press service of the Supreme Court of the Republic, Zarema Mamaeva.

Two residents of Makhachkala were sentenced to administrative arrest for a period of three days. They were found guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Petty hooliganism”).

Previously, the court sent the first five riot participants out of 83 detainees into custody.

On October 29, several hundred Dagestanis burst into Makhachkala airport after news that a plane from Tel Aviv had landed there. The protesters demanded the expulsion of Jews who had flown from Israel. Later, the Dagestan Ministry of Health announced 20 casualties, including both civilians and police officers.

Damage from riots at Makhachkala airport amounted to 285 million rubles

Secretary of State of the Republic of Dagestan and State Duma deputy Khizri Abakarov assessed the damage from the riots at Makhachkala airport. According to him, the preliminary amount was 285 million rubles. However, the exact amount has not yet been established.

No one is allowed to destroy or break other people's property with impunity. Khizri AbakarovSecretary of State of Dagestan

The politician noted that they want to ban the rioters from using the air harbor until they compensate for the damage. He assured that all the rioters were caught on surveillance cameras.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, spoke harshly about the riot participants, calling them scoundrels, cowards and scoundrels. He questioned the moral character of the rioters. According to him, they cannot be called either men, or Caucasians, or Dagestanis. The Republican head added that the rioters had courage only in the crowd, but even at that moment they hid their faces. Melikov also said that one cannot forgive the participants in the pogroms, since the next day they will already forget. Moreover, if the parents of the pogromists themselves admit that they raised scoundrels and scoundrels, then they need to be isolated from society.

Melikov also promised that those responsible would get what they deserve. “There will be no leniency for any of the guilty. I admit, of course, that there were also random people in the crowd who came with sincere concerns about the Palestinians, so we will look into each case individually,” said the head of the republic.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chechen Republic, bordering Dagestan, Ramzan Kadyrov, ordered shooting at the rioters.

If we have even one person going to unsanctioned riots, detain and imprison him. Or fire three warning shots in the air and after that, if the person does not comply with the law, fire the fourth shot in the forehead. They won’t come out anymore Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

The authorities wanted to understand the events in Dagestan

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the events at Makhachkala airport will be analyzed after the investigation is completed in order to minimize or eliminate the possibility of their recurrence in the future. He added that he could not yet provide details of the president’s specific instructions, but said that measures to counter external interference would be strengthened.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the relevant committees to investigate and assess the events that took place in Dagestan. We are talking about the committees on security and anti-corruption, as well as the committee on information policy, information technology and communications. “You and I understand perfectly well where the customers of the processes that are taking place in the world are located. The United States, Ukraine, their intelligence services are behind this, this has already been established,” he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the unrest at Makhachkala airport. According to him, Kyiv and its Western patrons are responsible for this. “Scum, and that’s all. It’s impossible to say any other way!” – said the head of state, speaking about the organizers of the pogroms.