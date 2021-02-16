Several years ago in Dagestan there was already a case of substitution of a non-existent child for a doll by a woman who lied to her family about her pregnancy, Komsomolskaya Pravda writes.

According to the newspaper, in 2014, a resident of Izberbash, Diana Alikhanova, told her relatives and her husband that she was expecting a baby. With the help of lies, she tried to save the marriage, since her husband threatened to leave if children did not appear.

For nine months, the Russian woman mimicked signs of pregnancy and growing belly with a pillow. When the due date came, she went to Makhachkala alone and often came to the maternity ward of the central hospital. There she sat on a bench and met with visiting relatives.

Later, the time of discharge came and Alikhanova announced to her relatives that the child had allegedly died. She passed off the plastic doll as a corpse and wrapped it in a shroud. At the funeral, the substitution was revealed, the woman blamed the maternity ward for the incident and wrote a statement to the Investigative Committee. An inspection was carried out, and it turned out that the Russian woman was not in hospital, and the resident doctor accused of negligence was on vacation at the time of the fictitious birth.

A case was brought against Alikhanova under the article “Knowingly false denunciation of a crime,” the punishment for which provides for up to two years in a colony. At the trial, she pleaded guilty, the case was considered in a special order. The woman was fined 30 thousand rubles.

In early February, a resident of Dagestan Laura Daudova told her husband that after giving birth, two newborn children had died. At the funeral, relatives found two dolls in their shrouds instead of children. Later, the Russian woman said that she had lied about her pregnancy and so believed in it that her belly had really begun to grow, and there was a stirring inside. The inhabitants of the ancestral Seda demanded that her husband file for divorce, but he stated that he had forgiven her.