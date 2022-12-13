It seems that the surprises do not end, and surely in the following weeks more people will continue to come to light to whom the Town Hall and the Municipal Institute of Culture owes them. Yesterday, the creator of royal floats Ocean Rodríguez appeared with the mayor edgar gonzalez to raise the debt that the previous administration of Culture left for the work that they did for 10 royal floats for Carnival 2022. Although he did not want to publicly say how much the debt amounts to, he limited himself to saying that a little more than half the cost of the allegories was paid for, but there is still a shortfall. The artist, who was also part of the creation of the floats for the presentation of Mazatlan in Formula 1, he said that the creations he makes are expensive, and in this 2022 he left “tears, sweat and life” so that his cars were attractive and of good quality. Although Mayor González apparently was conciliatory and even invited him to be part of Carnival 2023, everything indicates that he did not give him a date to settle the debt since he summoned him again to talk.

It will be this week when the Mazatlán City Council finally delivers the Christmas bonus to its workers. At least that’s what the mayor said. edgar gonzalez at the end of Civic Monday at Nezahualcóyotl Elementary. We’ll see what happens, since the municipal president is at the expense of the state government giving him the loan for this item, since in the past administration, in charge of Luis Guillermo Benitez, they barely left a little insufficient money for payroll and those benefits. Let’s hope that the state government sends the money on time, otherwise, the first angry ones will be the municipal union members.

Those who still have an uncertain outlook are the workers of the Escuinapa Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, since they lack funds to pay their employees. The mayoress of Escuinapa, Blanca Esthela García Sánchez, knocks on the doors of the office and the will of the state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, so that he advances a little money and thus be able to comply with this employer obligation. Otherwise, the personnel who work in the paramunicipal would once again be left without a bonus, as happened last year. One of the reasons why Jumapae does not have money is because the citizens lack the culture of paying for the service that is given to them. It drags a great delinquency and the collection strategy does not work, and if it is not because the City Council injects its own resources, the Board would already have disappeared. At some point they even raised the possibility of making it unaffordable.

In addition to the lack of liquidity to pay the Christmas bonus, Jumapae also owes 800,000 pesos to the Federal electricity commissionpayment that you have to make soon, otherwise they will cut off the power supply and everyone will be harmed because the pumping system in the aqueduct Baluarte-Escuinapa and Baluarte-Teacapán it will not work. Now the government and citizens are in trouble, and all because they do not pay for water consumption.

