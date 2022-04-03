Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Stories of citizens in Culiacán, Sinaloa, aboard their private vehicles in a massive caravan in support for revocation of mandate of the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The event was held this Saturday, April 2, in some of the main streets of the city of Culiacán.

The protesters carried messages in support for López Obrador to finish his term as president, that is, that he can complete the other half of his administration after three years in power.

“Culiacán supports Andrés Manuel López Obrador”, “It is an honor to vote for Obrador”, were some of the messages that could be read during the caravan that started shortly after five in the afternoon in front of the Municipal Palace, along Álvaro Avenue Obregon.

The route included avenues such as Francisco I. Madero Boulevard, Insurgentes, Emiliano Zapata, Aquiles Serdán, Malecón Nuevo until reaching Las Riberas Park.

Thanks to the support of Municipal Transit, no accidents were reported on the route. At the end of the caravan there was a gathering where those present danced to the rhythm of live mariachi music.