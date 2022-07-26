In Cuba, the first stage of introducing cards of the Russian banking system “Mir” has been completed. Now you can withdraw cash from them in the local currency – the peso, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) on Tuesday, July 26.

“Atm machines in Cuba can now withdraw cash pesos using the Russian Mir bank card,” it says. on the site associations.

According to Juan Carlos Escalon, adviser to the republic’s embassy on tourism issues, quoted by ATOR, by the end of this year, Russian cards will be accepted in all Cuban outlets.

In addition, Havana expects that the promotion of Mir cards will help resume direct flights to Cuba, which will increase the flow of tourists from Russia. Currently, the cost of round-trip air tickets with a transfer in Istanbul starts from 250 thousand rubles. per passenger, specify in ATOR.

Earlier in July, on the official website of the payment system, they said that Mir cards can be used to pay in 11 foreign countries. So, you can withdraw money from ATMs in Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

In addition, on July 15, cards of the Russian payment system began to be accepted in South Korea. Also, the possible use of the World map is being discussed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Before that, in early June, it was reported that Russian tourists can pay with the Mir card almost throughout Turkey. Bank cards are already configured to convert the ruble into lira. Moreover, the exchange rate in the national system is more favorable than when using cash.