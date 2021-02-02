With Soberana 2, Cuba will soon have its own vaccine against the coronavirus. “If all goes well, this year, the entire Cuban population (11.3 million inhabitants – Editor’s note) will be vaccinated,” announced last week, Doctor Vicente Vérez, director of the Finlay Institute, which runs two of the four projects that have entered the clinical trial phase. The production has even already started and, with the arrival announced of 100 million doses in 2021, this Cuban vaccine could benefit, beyond the borders, to other countries of the South, to vulnerable populations hitherto excluded from the vaccination programs against Covid-19 by the policy of monopolizing the richest countries.

Deemed “safe”, with “mild side effects” by the National Center for the Coordination of Clinical Trials (Cencec), Soberana 2 has entered phase II b testing, which involves 900 volunteers. It should begin, in March, the final phase before approval, with trials on 150,000 volunteers; an agreement has been concluded with the Institut Pasteur in Iran, which will participate in this evaluation. If these steps are taken successfully, the vaccine will be available to Cubans free of charge, but without obligation; it will also be offered “as an option” to tourists. Prequalified by the Pan American Health Organization, it would eventually become part of the Revolving Fund for Vaccines, the region’s purchasing mechanism.

Three other vaccine candidates are in the running: Soberana 1, also developed by the Finlay Institute, soon to be tested on convalescents of the disease; Abdala (named after a poem by José Marti) and Mambisa (as the guerrillas who took part in the struggle for independence in the 19th century were callede century), developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB). The latter will be administered not by injection, like the first three, but by nasal spray.

A public health and sovereignty issue

These scientific and industrial feats are all the more remarkable given that the biotechnology sector has been severely affected by the strengthening of US sanctions by the administration of Donald Trump, one of the latest initiatives of which was to re-register Cuba. on the list of states designated as “terrorists” by Washington. For fear of reprisals, many pharmaceutical companies have ended their cooperation, not to mention banks forced to refuse any transaction related to the country. In its relentlessness, the Trump administration has gone so far as to decree the entry into Cuban territory of drugs or equipment containing at least 10% of components of American origin, regardless of their origin.

For the country, one of the least affected by the pandemic in the region, but currently facing a rebound in contamination, the development of a vaccine against Covid-19 is a public health issue and of sovereignty. Under an American embargo since 1962, Cuba, which devotes a quarter of its budget to health, had to rely on its own remedies. Hence the choice, in the 1980s, to opt for the development of biotechnologies, a gamble that was immediately crowned with success, with the creation of the first vaccine against meningococcus B.

The Big Island now produces 8 of the 11 vaccines included in its national childhood vaccination program, which covers 13 diseases; this know-how is already benefiting around forty countries. The expertise of its researchers has also made possible the development of drugs to fight against a whole range of infectious diseases. A major asset for the health care of the population of the island, but also a crucial source of income: the export of medical services – drugs, vaccines and medical personnel – brought in 6.3 billion dollars in 2018 .

The development of vaccines against Covid-19 escaping the web of Big Pharma represents a hope for the countries of the South, even if the obstacles posed by the blockade and the difficult access to raw materials place Cuba in a situation of dependence on -vis other countries for their large-scale production. “Cuba’s contribution with its vaccine could be very important for certain vulnerable groups in our region,” such as isolated indigenous communities, underlines Dr. José Moya, Cuban representative to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

A tradition of medical internationalism

An additional card in the global game of “health diplomacy” to which the pandemic gives rise? Not only. Cuba is in fact part of the long tradition of medical internationalism that was forged in the struggles of decolonization. It was Algeria, the first, which received, the day after its independence, the first contingent of Cuban doctors, in 1963. Two years earlier, a Cuban ship delivered arms and medicines to the insurgents, before returning with it, on board, a hundred orphans and war wounded. Fidel Castro then set up a rapid training system to fill the void left by the exodus of half of the island’s doctors who fled the revolution.

Subsequently, Cuban medical brigades were sent to the front lines in Guinea-Bissau, Angola and Nicaragua. These Cuban doctors intervened with populations bruised by natural disasters: after the passage of cyclones George and Mitch in Central America or in the ruins of devastating earthquakes, in 2005 in Kashmir, in 2010 in Haiti, where moreover a serious epidemic raged of cholera. Their contribution was still decisive in West Africa, during the Ebola epidemic in 2013.

New fact, in 2020, in the disarray of the Covid-19 pandemic, these Cuban medical teams offered their assistance to exhausted caregivers in one of the richest regions of Europe: Lombardy. Before going to support their counterparts in territories under French administration: Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon. A total of 50,000 Cuban doctors were deployed abroad in 2019; they are now called upon in 38 countries to deal with the new coronavirus. A precious international in health.