At the end of the previous week, the departure of José de Jesús Corona from Cruz Azul was confirmed after 14 years of service. The veteran Mexican goalkeeper was not living his best moment without either being a man in decline, but both the coaching staff and the board of directors considered that it was time to take away his secure position within the starting eleven. Therefore, they offered him to renew, accepting to be a permanent substitute and even proposed his retirement and an immediate position within the board.
Jesús has refused both scenarios and has made the decision to step aside from the machine and continue his career within the Xolos de Tijuana. Now, the position for the starting goalkeeper of the country’s capital team is open and for the moment, at least for the start of the season, sources close to the sky-blue team confirm that it will be Sebastián Jurado who will have the first title after the end of the season. it was from ‘JJ’.
Adrián Esparza Oteo informs that everything indicates that Sebastián Jurado, who was even close to leaving the team, will receive the confidence of Ricardo Ferretti and will take his place within the stellar eleven of the squad, surpassing Andrés Gudiño. However, the position is clear, Jurado must be a key man and stop making rookie mistakes, since the now second goalkeeper, Andrés, is to the taste of ‘Tuca’ and at any moment he sneaks into the star in case the former Veracruz does not give up.
