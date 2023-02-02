Advance: Potential US bankruptcy would be a real blow to China’s economy

The possible bankruptcy of the United States could have serious consequences for the global economy, especially for China, writes Croatian newspaper Advance.

As the author said, the potential bankruptcy of the United States will seriously affect the dollar, which is still the world’s leading currency. According to the publication, this will be a blow to China, as the American and Chinese economies are in a kind of symbiosis.

According to the journalist, Beijing would prefer a gradual weakening of the dollar and the strengthening of the alternative currency, but not a sharp collapse. In China, they want to first free themselves from the influence of the dollar, he pointed out. The newspaper added that the United States supplies many goods to China, remaining the largest exporter.

Earlier, an employee of the White House during the Ronald Reagan administration, Paul Craig Roberts, said that the refusal of Saudi Arabia and other countries from the petrodollar would lead to negative consequences for the United States.