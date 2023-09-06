In Criticism of Material Philosophy
Man has never stopped pursuing his innate curiosity in discovering and aspiring to what his fellow man has achieved, whether it is in his own society or in the societies of the ends of the earth.
It is no secret that the Arab and Islamic world witnessed a succession of cultural movements coming from the West, which greatly affected the Islamic environment, leading to clear changes in the terrain of the social, cognitive and philosophical situation. And just as iron does not break except iron, what simulates the mind is not expected to be confronted except with a tool of the same kind, and here we can deal with one of the intellectual trends whose impact and influence emerged, which is materialistic thought, especially its version related to the historical extension, as historical materialism is considered one of the most prominent foundations The motive for the launch of Marxist thought, according to the philosopher Karl Marx, and the consolidation of its foundations, as this idea is still being taught in institutes and universities, despite the fact that its failure has been proven by the collapse of the structure of the socialist system and the inadequacy of its dialectical laws.
The continued scientific feeding of a field whose fragility and weakness has proven to be evidence and a clear indication of its connection with philosophy and thought, which means that there is an “urgent” scientific need, and that this scientific need, in order for its features to be defined, must be fed with philosophical signs that raise most questions, and limit conceptual tensions in a regular context. As scholars did not agree to consider “Marxism” from the ground up as a scientific theory, especially since it came in an “overfull” intellectual circumstance, and was tucked among the huge number of theories that the West was enjoying the ecstasy of achieving and succeeding in. More closely, the scientific method is characterized by its firmness, balance and clarity, far from the controversy and ambiguity that characterized the content of the Marxist method, and therefore there is a wide gap between Marx’s proposition and the “win line” of access and agreement with the scientific method.
In a clearer sense, the scientific method excludes everything that has been proven to be less correct and replaces it with something closer to accuracy. It does not accept getting lost in the circle of controversy and continuous coups, nor contradiction in its foundations. Science assumes continuity, not sudden change. The “time factor” is also important in confirming and confirming the validity of the scientific theory and destroying it, and this is what happened with Marx’s materialistic theory, and his “communist inevitability”, which history has proven to be inaccurate, as the “proletariat” did not swell and the capital class did not shrink, but rather there are major transformations It led to a difference in this equation, including the new technical revolution, and the change in the features of the industrial movement and its tools.
In addition, the short picture of society between the proletariat and the bourgeoisie has not been achieved. Rather, there is an active middle class and a continuous change between the two classes in development and decline. Accordingly, historical materialism, as a perspective that dominated Western Marxism, cannot be generalized as a historical picture, due to the lack of its basis in the same field. Rather, the track of its success revolves around economic analysis and presenting the analysis of social classes only.
The materialist debate establishes a perspective of the same kind on the historical extension, and it cannot build historical materialism with this broad expression. Therefore, it is more important to devote a research and philosophical effort to the materialistic debate that studies the relationship between social classes, changes in the economy, and the interaction between the classes of society..and not historical materialism.
Philosophy has a facet that is proven wherever it is found, in bringing out the intellectual potential towards issues and cultures that touch human reality, and here it relies in proving and denying it on everything that is far from emotion, or sudden decisions, especially since its results are careful and thoughtful and based on objective and impartial depth. And by using the tools of analysis and methods of criticism, historical materialism was rejected for saying communist inevitability, while life teaches us that change is a constant year in it!
* Secretary General of the World Council of Muslim Communities
