The student is in critical condition after receiving several gunshot wounds on the night of May 5 while he was in a sit-in in the city of Pereira. Villa had become a benchmark in the demonstrations in this municipality thanks to his leadership, educational talks on unemployment, his cheerful character and festive attitude. Authorities promised to find those responsible as violence against protesters escalates: at least 37 people have died, according to the NGO Temblores.

The demonstrations in Colombia continue to leave victims, especially after night falls. This Wednesday, May 5, several people witnessed a shooting of unknown origin against the protesters who were in a sit-in on the road that connects the cities of Pereira and Dosquebradas, in the center of the country.

Among the victims is Lucas Villa, a student at the Technological University of Pereira, one of the leaders of the National Strike in this city. The news about the young man has shaken the country after it was confirmed that he was shot eight times and that he is admitted to the ICU of the San Jorge Hospital in critical condition.

Rumors about his state of health have been changing throughout the night of Wednesday and Thursday. The medical center that treats him clarified that his condition is critical and that he does not present brain death as some local media reported. The young man has undergone emergency surgery several times in the Intensive Care Unit.

Videos of witnesses show the young man lying on the road after receiving the bullet holes, images that have shocked the country and especially the student community. In the images that exist at the time, it can be seen that Lucas was not the only victim; next to him was Andrés Felipe Castaño, another gunman protester who is recovering in a Pereira clinic.

The attack on Lucas Villa has hurt especially among the protesters due to his cheerful and peaceful character that he always showed during the last days. Lucas is an extremely outgoing person and has appeared in multiple videos of the marches on the same day he was shot.

In them, it is observed when he gives educational talks to citizens on a bus to explain the reason for the protests, shakes hands with police as a symbol of peace or dances and shouts slogans during the protests.

Many people and political actors condemned this action for which no one can yet be blamed but which is framed in a context of increased violence in the streets, especially by the Police against protesters.

The mayor of Pereira, harshly singled out

This Thursday the controversy surrounded the mayor of Pereira Carlos Maya, who is accused of inciting violent acts against protesters in his city. In a viralized video on social networks on May 2, the Pereiran politician is shown asking businessmen and security members to make a “common front” to regain the security of the city.

“We are going to summon all the unions in the city and all the members of the private security sector to form a common front with the Police and the Army to recover citizen security. The city of Pereira does not stop and it will not stop and we are not going to leave it in the hands of the violent ”. Words that many attribute to incitement to violence in a country with a deeply complex past in terms of paramilitarism.

These words from the mayor of Pereira have a lot to do with the murder of Lucas today. The mayor must answer for inciting the violent actions that today killed the joy.



After the events, Maya clarified her words and assured that she did not intend to incite violence against the protesters, defending that the use of weapons is only the responsibility of the Police.

The violence shown during these days in the streets of the main cities has impacted the international community and has made headlines in the main media in the region, Europe and the United States. The NGO Temblores published a statement for the international press in which it denounced the police abuses in recent days.

According to this organization, 37 people have died and 222 have suffered serious attacks by public security forces. To this must be added 831 arbitrary arrests, 22 victims of blows to the eyes, 10 for sexual assault and numerous interventions at peaceful demonstrations.

With local media