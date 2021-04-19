RESTAURANTS in Mallorca are reportedly in crisis due to the current coronavirus restrictions, sparking calls for a mass protest this week.

According to the Association for Small and Medium Sized Businesses (PINEM), the restaurant sector has been ‘discriminated against’ and ‘destroyed’ as a result of the COVID-19 measures laid down by the Balearic government.

This includes having to close at 5pm and prohibiting the use of their indoor areas, leaving a huge proportion of businesses unable to open since they do not have a terrace.

PINEM say that since the start of the pandemic, restaurants have lost an average of 80% of their turnover, 30% of the workforce have lost their job and 40% of businesses have permantely closed.

“We are being demonized by the government and we ask for fairer restrictions so that at the minimum, that restaurants can cover their expenses,” said PINEM president Eugenia Cusi.

Cusi also points out that the restrictions enforced in hotels are that of level 2 of the COVID-19 tier system, allowing for them to open the interior areas of their onsite restaurants and bars under a limited capacity.

For this reason, Cusi believes that all restaurants and bars on the island should receive the same treatment.

“Level 2 guidelines are being used in hotels, so it doesn’t make any sense that the restaurant sector is discriminated against when there is no health justification.

“If the government does not listen to us, we will end up protesting on the streets,” warned Cusi.

This warning has already rung true with a public demonstration being called on this Thursday outside of Palma City Hall.

On social media, its organizers call on entrepreneurs and workers to attend to denounce the government and demand that there is a change in the rules.

