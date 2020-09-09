Auchan size in its workforce: 1,088 net jobs cut in the group. After-sales service, administrative services for hypermarkets, and the supply of goods are targeted. An announcement that the unions had not anticipated. “It’s a bit shocking, because the business is doing better. There was a windfall effect with the Covid. We sold more profitable products, we made bigger shopping carts, so… We are going less worse than previous years “, explains Guy Laplatine, CFDT Auchan Retail France union representative.

A press release announces that the additional costs generated in terms of transport and health security, as well as new customer fears, weighed on the economic conditions of Auchan Retail France. The group plans to create digital jobs. At the start of the year already, Auchan had announced a major transformation plan for the group, with the closure of 21 stores, and 517 voluntary departures.

