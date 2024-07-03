From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/02/2024 – 22:38

While facing a crisis triggered by the discovery of a R$25.2 billion fraud, Americanas will merge its main e-commerce brands, Shoptime and Submarino, into the Americanas e-commerce platform. With this, both brands will cease to exist.

Starting today, the retailer will begin integrating the websites and apps of Shoptime and Submarino, giants in the sector that were acquired by the group. Thus, the company’s reference brand will be only Americanas, eliminating the other two.

In a statement, Americanas stated that the integration “accelerates its transformation plan and focus and aims to strengthen the company’s digital presence through the Americanas brand”.

Americanas informs that the integration of the Shoptime and Submarino websites and apps aims to strengthen the company’s digital presence through the Americanas brand. The decision was made in line with the company’s new business strategy, which focuses on a more agile, profitable and efficient operation to offer an even more complete shopping experience. The company emphasizes that the integration accelerates its transformation plan and focus, offering new possibilities for customers, partners, suppliers, shareholders and investors.

Americanas acquired Shoptime in 2005 for R$126.7 million. A year later, the retailer announced a merger with Submarino, forming a new company, B2W Companhia Global de Varejo, at the time with an estimated market value of R$8 billion.

The retailer is being investigated by the Federal Police (PF) for accounting fraud. According to the investigation, the scheme began more than a decade ago and snowballed, with the final value reaching R$25.2 billion.

The estimate was made based on the award-winning collaboration of the group’s two former executives: Marcelo Nunes, former financial director, and Flávia Carneiro, former superintendent of Controllership at B2W and, later, also at the retailer.