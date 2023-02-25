The head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasia Gridchina, said that an attempt by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to seize the peninsula by military forces would turn into a third world war, which she spoke about on Saturday, February 25.

Gridchina also noted that the Ukrainian leader reads such statements as a memorized mantra.

“Western masters very much encouraged him to great feats, but they forget that if there is an attempt at a military invasion of the Crimea, it will definitely be the third world war in which their tanks and all weapons will burn like candles,” Gridchina shared with “RIA News“.

On the eve of the Ukrainian leader said that Ukraine is preparing to seize the Crimea. At the same time, he did not name specific dates, but announced the moral and technical readiness of the nationalists.

As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 3, Crimea, like Donbass, is a subject of the Russian Federation and the security of the region is reliably ensured. Thus, the politician responded to the statement of the Acting Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Igor Klymenko, according to which the ministry began to form assault brigades to capture the listed territories reunited with the Russian Federation.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers Crimea its territory. The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea is “finally closed.”