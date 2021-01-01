Acting Chairman of the Crimean Public Chamber, Alexander Formanchuk, called on Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zalensky to wish the development of the Russian peninsula and leave hopeless statements about its status. So he commented in a conversation with RIA News on Friday, January 1, Zelensky’s desire to write about the “Ukrainian Crimea” on the sand in Yalta, offering the president an alternative.

“Zelensky never succeeded as president of Ukraine. He is not aware of the historical realities that have developed and which the head of state should be guided by. Crimea was forever reunited with Russia. Zelensky has been to Crimea many times, he likes Crimean beaches, so his nostalgia is understandable, “Formanchuk noted.

He advised the President of Ukraine to write on the sand in Yalta: “Crimea, I love you the way you are.”

Earlier, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council for International Affairs, called Zelensky’s desire to write about the “Ukrainian Crimea” on the sand as naivety. He added that the Crimeans have not identified themselves with Ukraine for a long time, since Russia is their only native state for them.

In his New Year’s address to citizens, Zelensky said that he would like to write “Crimea – Ukraine” not on the Internet, but on the sand in Yalta. After that, the head of state switched to Russian: “I know that Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea now, in every sense of the word, live in a different time.”

Crimea was reunited with Russia following a March 2014 referendum in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents voted in support of the decision. Kiev refused to recognize the results of the referendum. Russia insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.