In Crimea, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was reminded of a line from a song by Russian singer Alla Pugacheva that life cannot be turned back. So the head of the working group on international legal issues at the permanent representation of the peninsula under the President of Russia, Alexander Molokhov, responded to the New Year’s address of the Ukrainian president, reports RIA News…

In his holiday address, Zelensky urged Donbass and Crimea to set clocks back in order to celebrate the New Year with Ukraine, since these regions live according to Moscow time.

“I have to say honestly, Zelensky’s New Year’s message to Ukrainians was beautiful, cinematic, but inherently sugary and meaningless, albeit skillfully exploiting the images of children. In a part of Crimea, he suggested that the inhabitants of the peninsula move to a virtual time machine, forgetting that, as the famous song of Alla Pugacheva sings, “life cannot be turned back and time cannot be stopped for a moment,” said Molokhov.

Earlier, Sergei Tsekov, a member of the Federation Council for International Affairs, called Zelensky’s desire to write about the “Ukrainian Crimea” on the sand in Yalta naivety. He added that the Crimeans have not identified themselves with Ukraine for a long time, since Russia is their only native state for them.

Crimea was reunited with Russia following a March 2014 referendum in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents voted in support of the decision. Kiev refused to recognize the results of the referendum. Russia insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.