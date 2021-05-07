In Crimea, the United States was offered to return Alaska to Russia, reports RIA News…

The head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, in the comments under the publication of the US Department of State on Facebook with a demand to “return Crimea”, urged Washington to give Russia Alaska to begin with.

“And if the United States is so eager for historical and territorial justice, then we can set an example to the whole world and return to Russia its historical possessions in North America – Alaska,” the official said.

According to the official, the statement of the US State Department about Crimea should be regarded as interference in the internal affairs of Russia, as well as an encroachment on its territorial integrity.

Earlier, the ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin called the method of “returning” the territory under the control of Kiev. In his opinion, it is necessary to put pressure on Russia through the problem of supplying water to Crimea, since for Moscow the restoration of water supply is a way to demonstrate the stability of the situation on the peninsula.