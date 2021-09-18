In case of extradition of the Russian citizen Alexander Franchetti, detained in the Czech Republic, to Ukraine, his life could be in danger. About this in a conversation with RIA News said the head of the working group on international legal issues of the Permanent Mission of Crimea to the President of Russia Alexander Molokhov.

He suggested that the Russian authorities urgently file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against the actions of the Czech authorities to take urgent interim measures that would suspend the extradition of the man. “[Украинские] the authorities are incapable of ensuring human and civil rights and freedoms on their territory and guaranteeing the safety of the persons extradited by them, ”Molokhov said.

On September 12, Czech police detained Franchetti at the Prague airport. The Ukrainian government issued a warrant for his arrest. Kiev accuses the Russian of the participation and organization of the “Crimean self-defense” units, which in 2014 contributed to the incorporation of Crimea into Russia. On September 14, the Russian was arrested, and the issue of his extradition to Ukraine is being decided.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, spoke about the consequences of Franchetti’s detention for the Czech Republic. She stressed that Moscow had not received an explanation from Prague in this regard and demanded a clear justification of the reasons for the arrest.