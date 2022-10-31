Head of Crimea Aksyonov instructed to nationalize RusLine Co and shipyard

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, instructed to nationalize three companies in the republic that previously belonged to Ukrainian politicians and businessmen – RusLine Co, the Bakhchisaray plant Stroyindustriya and the Zaliv shipyard. Thus, the authorities want to prevent the “enemies of Russia” from earning. About this he informed in your Telegram channel.

According to Aksyonov, he will sign the corresponding decision on November 1, then the documents will be sent to the Crimean State Council. Stroyindustriya is the largest cement producer in the republic, and RusLine Co owns Novacenter, the largest construction hypermarket chain on the peninsula. Earlier, the authorities of the republic have already introduced temporary administrations in these companies.

According to information “Interfax”, “Stroyindustriya” until 2014 belonged to the “Blickford” group of the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine, businessman David Zhvania. Until 2014, Novacenter hypermarkets were owned by Ukrainian chains, the ultimate beneficiaries of which are the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Gerega and entrepreneur Galina Gerega.

The transfer of the property of these companies to the state became possible after the change in the resolution of the State Council of Crimea “On the issues of property management of the Republic of Crimea” on October 18 – now the authorities can seize the property of foreigners. The decision applies to land plots and other objects of movable and immovable property that were owned by foreigners as of February 24, 2022.