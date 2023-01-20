The head of the Crimean parliament Konstantinov: Kyiv will receive a retaliatory blow for trying to attack the Crimea

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that in the event of an attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to attack Crimea, a retaliatory strike would not be long in coming. Politics words leads RIA News.

“After all, the pirate-cannibal logic is equally inherent in both Kyiv and Washington. But then let them not complain when we hit back in full, ”Konstantinov said in an interview with the agency.

Earlier, Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh explained the US position on the issue of the seizure of Crimea by Ukraine. Singh also commented on reports that mentioned the possibility of UAF strikes on the peninsula.