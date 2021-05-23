A delegation from Germany arrived on a study visit to Crimea within the framework of the people’s diplomacy project “Peaceful Crimea – with my own eyes. Crimean realities without European conjectures ”. This was announced on Sunday, May 23, “RIA News»Yuri Gempel, head of the Crimean parliament’s committee on people’s diplomacy and interethnic relations.

“The first thing our guests were surprised with was the state of local roads. They did not expect that the new roads in Crimea are so high-quality and well-built that they are no worse than in Germany, ”Gempel said.

The politician specified that during the visit, the delegation will also assess the infrastructural changes on the peninsula and communicate with the local population.

The arrival of a German delegation of 25 people in Crimea became known on May 22. It was noted that representatives of Germany will take part in the International Amateur Hockey Tournament together with teams from Tatarstan, Chelyabinsk Region and Crimea.

In July 2020, French MEP Thierry Mariani, who heads a delegation of European politicians who arrived in Crimea, compared the peninsula with a sleeping beauty during the time it was part of Ukraine, adding that only after reunification with Russia did the region begin to recover.

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership has been closed forever.