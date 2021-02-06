In Crimea, they spoke about the unwillingness of Western diplomats to visit the peninsula even after an official invitation. This was reported by RIA News Permanent Representative of Crimea under the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Georgia Georgy Muradov.

“The diplomats did not apply for a possible visit to Crimea, despite an official invitation. This once again speaks of the use of double standards in relation to Crimea, ”Muradov said.

According to him, Crimea is ready to accept the diplomatic mission of Western countries, “as soon as they gain political courage and the desire to objectively familiarize themselves with life on the peninsula.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the desire of Western diplomats to “observe important events in the host country,” to which they explained the visit to the trial of Alexei Navalny. The diplomat recalled that they were repeatedly invited to the country for another reason. “Since 2014, we have been inviting Western diplomats, ambassadors, advisers, consular officers – any representatives of the embassies located in Moscow and other cities of Russia, to come to Crimea and see how things are going there,” she said.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum, in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents supported the decision. Ukraine considers it an occupation.