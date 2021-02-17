The head of the Crimean State Committee for Interethnic Relations, Albert Kangiev, criticized the intention of the Ukrainian side to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal in order to make the supply of water to the peninsula as impossible as possible, reports RIA News…

We will remind that earlier the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Anton Korinevich, whose office is located in the Kherson region, announced plans to complete the dam in order to “maximally exclude the ingress of water” into the region.

During the conversation with the correspondents of the agency, Kangiev noted that the forecasts and plans that Ukrainian politicians draw for themselves are “simply ridiculous.”

In his opinion, this initiative is “another trick of the Kiev authorities to enrich themselves at the expense of budgetary funds.”

“What else is the construction of a dam we are talking about to prevent water from entering the North Crimean Canal, when water has not been supplied from Ukraine through the canal for more than six years, but, nevertheless, we are coping with all the challenges and tasks,” the agency’s source said.

We will remind that earlier the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada also demanded from the UN, European Parliament, OSCE, NATO and other international structures to increase pressure on Russia.