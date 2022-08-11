Permanent Representative of Crimea Muradov said that the idea of ​​separating Crimea from Russia is leading Ukraine to collapse

Permanent Representative of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic Georgy Muradov responded to the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about plans to “return” the peninsula. His words convey RIA News.

“The maniacal dependence of the Kyiv regime on the idea of ​​tearing Crimea away from Russia, introduced by Washington into its clouded consciousness, is steadily leading to the complete collapse of Ukrainian statehood,” Muradov said. According to him, Moscow has repeatedly warned about the perniciousness of this line.

The permanent representative noted that “American puppeteers” also cannot accept the fact that their hopes of finding their own naval base in Sevastopol “in the underbelly of Russia” have failed.