In Crimea, the words of the head of the European Council about the ownership of the peninsula were called hysterical

The words of the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, that Crimea belongs to Ukraine are hysterical, says Zaur Smirnov, a representative of the Crimean Interethnic Mission. His words are conveyed RIA News.

This is how he reacted to the words of Michel, who said that he was shocked by the idea of ​​​​possibly leaving Crimea and Lugansk for Russia, which he hears from supporters of ending aid to Ukraine.

“The return of Crimea to Russia in 2014 became a powerful impetus for global changes not only in Europe, but throughout the world. Of course, European and Anglo-Saxon bosses perceive this irreversible process with horror and hysteria,” says Smirnov.

In his opinion, politicians in the West are beginning to realize their involvement in the crimes and lawlessness that is happening in Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he doubts Kyiv’s ability to restore control over Crimea. In response to this, State Duma deputy Dmitry Belik called Duda’s words a shock for Kyiv and emphasized that in this way the Polish leader pulled the rug out from under the feet of his Ukrainian colleague Vladimir Zelensky.