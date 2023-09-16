Shonus commented on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Crimea with the words of Molotov

Strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with Western missiles on the Crimean Peninsula will not frighten its inhabitants, said Ivan Shonus, Deputy Chairman of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations, reports RIA News.

Commenting on the situation, he uttered the famous phrase of Vyacheslav Molotov about the beginning of the war in 1941. “Our cause is just, the enemy will be defeated, victory will be ours,” he recalled.

According to Schonus, the Crimean people will never give up life as part of Russia, and missile strikes will not change this. He added that the collective West is now participating in hostilities, this is confirmed by the supply of missiles and other weapons to Ukrainian troops.

The fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack on the territory of Crimea with the help of aviation was previously stated by the commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Nikolai Oleshchuk. Edition Strana.ua reportedthat such strikes could only be carried out using Western long-range Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles. A fire occurred as a result of a missile attack on a ship repair plant in Sevastopol.