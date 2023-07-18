The head of the Crimean parliament, Konstantinov, called for a strike on bridges across the Dnieper

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, commented on Russia’s possible response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. He spoke about this in an interview with RIA News.

Konstantinov called for a strike on the bridges across the Dnieper and stressed that this should have been done “a long time ago.” According to him, such actions have been discussed since the first days of the special operation.

“It is necessary to strike, if, of course, there is such a technical possibility. How realistic this is, they know in the Ministry of Defense. And so – all possible lines by the Ukrainian side have long been passed. And we have nothing to be ashamed of,” he said.

The politician added that you should not limit yourself to bridges. He also proposed to strike at the infrastructure of Kyiv, since communications and arms supplies begin there. “So, it is necessary to deprive him of the ability to manage the army. Therefore, the entire Ukrainian infrastructure should be our legitimate goal,” Konstantinov concluded.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov announced the termination of the agreements on the grain deal. He noted that the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea initiative has not been implemented so far.