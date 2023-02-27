The head of the Crimean parliament, Konstantinov, proposed to release the convicts who stood up for the defense of the Russian Federation

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, proposed to think over an initiative, thanks to which convicts who decided to make amends and stand up for the country could be released from punishment, reports RIA News.

He recommends that an issue be brought up for discussion and worked out that will allow for a reprieve from punishment, with the subsequent prospect of releasing those prisoners who express a desire to defend Russia.

Earlier it became known that the instructor of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” was trained under an accelerated program of former prisoners who volunteered for a special military operation zone. According to one of the PMC fighters, all former prisoners recruited by Wagner in July 2022 had combat experience behind them or served in the army. The training of an attack fighter took four days.