The head of the Crimean parliament proposed to block the access of ships to the ports of Ukraine

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, proposed blocking the access of ships to the ports of Ukraine. So he is in his Telegramchannel commented on the situation with the inspection of a dry cargo ship under the flag of Palau in the Black Sea.

On August 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the Russian ship Vasily Bykov patrolling the Black Sea was forced to open warning fire. This was done in order to stop the dry cargo ship Sukra Okan under the flag of Palau, which was heading to the Ukrainian port of Izmail, for inspection. The ship’s captain ignored the request.

“The Ukrainian authorities and their Western masters are stubbornly trying to build a new “grain corridor” in the Black Sea – now without Russia… In my opinion, no one should be allowed through this corridor at all,” Konstantinov said.

According to him, under the cover of the “grain corridor” there were constant attacks on the Russian coast and ships.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, promised to respond to Russia’s inspection of a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea.