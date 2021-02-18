Crimea will form a sufficient supply of fresh water for the holiday season, tourists will not feel the consequences of the “water blockade”. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Council of the region Vladimir Konstantinov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” February 18, commenting on Kiev’s plans to finish building a dam that blocks water in the North Crimean Canal.

“By the holiday season, we will have a sufficient supply of water so that vacationers do not feel the effects of the blockade,” he said.

Konstantinov added that the situation with water on the peninsula has stabilized, no new restrictions are being introduced.

On February 17, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea, Anton Korinevich, during a meeting with the head of the North Crimean Canal, Sergei Shevchenko, announced Kiev’s plans to complete the dam, which would exclude the possibility of supplying water to the peninsula.

According to the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, the construction of the dam will not affect the sustainable water supply of the Russian region.

As it became known on February 16, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Crimea, sanatoriums and hotels of the republic were obliged to have a supply of water for three days. The Minister of Resorts and Tourism of the region, Vadim Volchenko, noted that accommodation facilities already have such a supply.

Last December, Aksenov promised that the first desalination plant in Russia on this peninsula would begin to be built in 2021. Construction will take about 14-15 months.

The State Duma assures that the problems of water supply to the subject will be solved within five years thanks to the construction of new and reconstruction of existing reservoirs.

The water shortage on the Crimean peninsula arose due to a drought in 2020 and the blocking of the North Crimean Canal from the Dnieper by Ukraine. Previously, this canal provided up to 90% of the region’s needs for fresh water.

Now residents and enterprises of the region receive water from local sources. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to solve the problem with water supply, stressing that the authorities will not save on this.