Any attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Crimea will not go unanswered. This was announced on Friday, January 20 “RIA News” the head of the parliament of the peninsula Vladimir Konstantinov.

Thus, he commented on the words of US State Department spokesman Ned Price that Ukraine has the right to use Western weapons and choose targets at its discretion.

“Nothing surprising. After all, the pirate-cannibal logic is equally inherent in both Kyiv and Washington. But then let them not complain when we will hit back in full, ”said Konstantinov.

The interlocutor of the agency also recalled that the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation took place in accordance with the “historic” decision of the inhabitants of the republic.

The day before, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that the United States supports Ukraine in an effort to “return the territories,” including Crimea (which is not recognized by Washington as part of Russia), by any means.

Earlier in the day, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea, called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s threat to attack the region an agony. He added that if the West starts sending weapons to attack the peninsula, then “then it will not be good for anyone.”

Also on January 19, the head of the Crimean parliamentary committee on public diplomacy and interethnic relations, Yuri Gempel, predicted a “crushing response” to potential US-backed UAF strikes in Crimea. He added that such sentiments indicate the need to protect the interests of Russia up to the Ukrainian-Polish border.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the presence of heavy weapons, the Ukrainian side would attempt to attack Crimea.

Federation Council Senator Sergei Tsekov, in an interview with Izvestia, commented on Zelensky’s promise. He noted that this is “a typical set of phrases” used by the Ukrainian authorities.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea democratically, in full accordance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.