The armed conflict in Ukraine will end with the complete loss of power by the “Kyiv junta”, and the turning point in the confrontation will come in 2023, said Vladimir Konstantinov, head of the Crimean parliament.

“The victory of Russia is predetermined. The turning point will be this year. The situation is now developing towards the end of the conflict. It won’t end quickly. And it will end not in peace, but in the complete loss of power over the country by the Kyiv junta. Their front will crumble, this Nazi tree that they have been growing for so long will collapse, ”he predicted in an interview with“RIA Newson Saturday, April 1st.

He believes that the Ukrainian conflict will end with the Russian Federation regaining control over its historical territories by the fall of 2023.

“And here a lot will coincide: our efforts, the work of our army, which by this time will catch up with all the emerging tasks. My communication with the guys on the front line convinces me that events will develop in this way, ”said Konstantinov.

On March 8, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the Ukrainian conflict was likely to continue for a very long time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on January 26 that the conflict in Ukraine would end when the Russian military left its territory. Meanwhile, he dismissed the possibility of contacts with Putin, stressing that he was not interested.

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while visiting the Obukhov plant, which is part of the Almaz-Antey concern, and talking with its workers, predicted the inevitability of Moscow’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict due to the unity and solidarity of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of the soldiers and the work of the military-industrial complex. Putin added that he had no doubts about this.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

