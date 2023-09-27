Konstantinov: Russia’s victory in the Northern Military District will put an end to the aggressive policy of the West

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, predicted the end of the aggressive policy of the West after the completion of the special military operation (SVO) with the victory of Russia. His words lead RIA News.

The politician called the coordination of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the peninsula aggression. He emphasized that Russia is opposed to the entire collective West, which, in contrast to the Russian world, supports Kyiv and is interested in further escalation of the conflict.

“Achieving all the goals of the special operation in Ukraine, forming reliable security lines and eliminating the “Ukrainian infection” will make it possible to put an end to the predatory and aggressive policy of the West,” Konstantinov said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that any attempts to encroach on Crimea by the Ukrainian Armed Forces would receive a tough and immediate response from Moscow.