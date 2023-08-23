Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: the West needs a new strategy for Ukraine

Head of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Konstantinov on the air of the Zvezda TV channel declaredthat the West needs to change its strategy on Ukraine, since Kyiv has not been able to achieve success in the confrontation with Russia.

“The understanding that Russia cannot be broken, that they will not succeed, I am absolutely convinced that the collective West has formed. A new alternative strategy for Ukraine has not yet been developed, but it is ahead, ”he predicted, pointing out that Western allies are experiencing a chill towards the Kyiv authorities.

Konstantinov added that the conflict in Ukraine has overcome the time frame when Kyiv could count on success. He also pointed out that the territory of the country was a springboard for provocations and attacks on Crimea, so the outcome of the special operation, in his opinion, will be the deprivation of such a potential from any state entity that will be formed on Ukrainian territory.

The parliamentarian called the Yugoslav version with the division of Ukraine into several parts the most acceptable scenario.

Konstantinov also called the decree on the transfer of Crimea to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954 illegal and contrary to the Constitution of the Soviet Union.

Earlier, a member of the Federation Council, Olga Kovitidi, promised that Kyiv’s threats to destroy everything Russian in Crimea would be answered. She stressed that the imprudent words of the Ukrainian leaders are forcing Russia to expand the scope of the special military operation.