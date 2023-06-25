The overwhelming majority of the inhabitants of Crimea, and not just the Russian-speaking part of the population, sought to return to Russia. This was announced on June 25 by the head of the republic’s parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov.

“The question was not whether they were Russian speakers or not. They were Russian in spirit. This is the main thing, ”quotes him. “RIA News”.

Thus, Konstantinov corrected former US President Barack Obama, who, in an interview CNN acknowledged that many Russian-speaking Crimeans wanted to reunite the peninsula with the Russian Federation in 2014.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Obama’s statements contain a rational grain.

On March 18, VTsIOM published data, according to which 86% of Russians believe that the decision to return Crimea to the Russian Federation was correct.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic have democratically expressed their position and the issue of ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.