Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his accomplices will be able to enter Crimea only in handcuffs and under escort, the head of the Crimean parliament Vladimir Konstantinov said on January 5. Thus, he commented on the threats from the Kyiv authorities.

“New year – new threats. I remember last year began with much more menacing statements. Crowds of high-ranking terrorists heading the Kiev regime announced to the whole world their intention to drink coffee on the Yalta embankment. You and I can check to see if they are there now. But we cannot yet verify what they are drinking or snorting now. But certainly Zelensky and his accomplices will only be able to get to the Yalta embankment in handcuffs and under escort,” Konstantinov noted in a conversation with “RIA News”.

He pointed out that Zelensky’s capabilities boil down to “doing petty shit in the Black Sea region.”

According to him, the Kiev regime can only organize bloody terrorist attacks against civilians.

“Ideally, we need such a level of vigilance and readiness so that we can forestall any Ukrainian nastiness,” said the head of the Crimean parliament.

Earlier, on January 1, Zelensky, in an interview with the Economist magazine, said that isolating Crimea and undermining Russia’s military capabilities on the peninsula are of particular importance. He noted that Crimea and the Black Sea will become the “center of gravity” of Kyiv’s military efforts.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, in an interview with the German publication Bild, also indicated that the country would return the peninsula under its control in 2024. The head of the Crimean Parliament Committee on Public Diplomacy and Interethnic Relations, Yuri Hempel, noted that such statements are a manifestation of schizophrenia.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of residents of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea democratically, in full compliance with international law, voted for reunification and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.