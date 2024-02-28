Head of Parliament Konstantinov: Poroshenko is to blame for the energy blockade of Crimea

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko bears responsibility for the energy blockade of Crimea. This was stated by the head of the peninsula’s parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, in a conversation with RIA News.

According to him, it was the ex-head of state who made the corresponding decision. The agency’s interlocutor emphasized that this “was not a spontaneous action of holy fools and maidans.”

He also pointed out the US involvement in the energy blockade of the peninsula. Konstantinov expressed confidence that the American authorities were aware of Kyiv’s intentions and also instructed them on the technical side. However, contrary to Ukraine’s expectations, the residents of Crimea “did not break and crawl to them on their knees,” he concluded.