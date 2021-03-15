Two water pipelines for stable water supply will be launched in Crimea in the near future. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin announced this on the air of Channel One, reports RIA News…

A new water intake on the Belbek River near Sevastopol was put into trial operation on March 1. Also, work is being completed at the Beshterek water intake unit for supplying artesian water to Simferopol. “These are water conduits that will allow us to supply water in a guaranteed dry season,” the politician clarified.

Earlier, the speaker of the State Council of Crimea Vladimir Konstantinov said that the Crimean authorities were going to sue Kiev because of the damage caused to the peninsula by the water blockade. He noted that first everything will have to be proven in Russian courts, and then appeal to the norms of international law.

On February 17, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Republic of Crimea Anton Korinevich said that Kiev was going to finish building a dam at the 107th kilometer of the North Crimean Canal in order to ensure that the peninsula was cut off from the water.

In the past, the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper provided more than 80 percent of Crimea’s fresh water needs. After joining it to Russia in 2014, Ukraine closed the channel. Many reservoirs of the peninsula have become shallow, 2020 has become one of the driest in the last 150 years.