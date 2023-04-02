The head of the State Council of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on April 2 that Kyiv was trying to sow uncertainty among Russians by directing drones to attack civilian infrastructure.

“All this is necessary in order to sow uncertainty among people inside Russia, and most importantly, to report to the Western masters for the money received, they say, “we don’t steal everything that you send us, there is still something to fly or sail.” Because there is no serious military or any other benefit in these attacks of theirs, ”he quoted him as saying. TASS.

Konstantinov noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are also making attempts to attack other regions of Russia. For example, they send drones to Tula and the Bryansk region.

In addition, civilian objects, such as warehouses or gas stations, are being attacked.

Earlier, on March 29, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had been shot down in the Simferopol region. There are no casualties or destruction.

On March 22, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced an attack by naval drones on the city. He clarified that the objects were trying to enter the bay, they were fired from small arms. The air defense (air defense) also worked on the target.

On the night of March 21, drones were shot down near Dzhankoy in the Republic of Crimea, and the air defense system also went off. As a result, one person was injured, Aksyonov informed. According to the head of the city of Dzhankoy, Igor Ivin, fragments of drones were found on two streets. In addition, a grocery store caught fire in the city center near the school.

Later, Ivin announced the introduction of a municipal emergency in Dzhankoy. He also stressed that the victims were entitled to compensation from the reserve fund.