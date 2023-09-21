Permanent Representative of Crimea Muradov: no one has the right to take away Russia’s veto in the UN Security Council

Russia’s veto right in the UN Security Council (SC) is inviolable; no one has the right to take it away. This was stated by the permanent representative of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation, Deputy Prime Minister of the government of the peninsula Georgy Muradov, emphasizing that this right is the right of the Russian people to life, reports RIA News.

“We have to recall that Russia’s veto right is the sacred property of the multinational Russian people, who sacrificed 27 million lives of our great ancestors to the altar of Victory over Nazism. No one can take away this right. And the betrayal by Kiev and Zelensky personally of the commonwealth of states created instead of the USSR, in which, by definition, there could be no place for enemies and haters of our unity and brotherhood, will never be accepted by either the Russians or other peoples of Russian origin,” Muradov said.

According to Muradov, Zelensky’s power personifies Nazism, but his statements have to be answered since they were made from the rostrum of the UN, an organization created by the victorious states of Nazism.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, speaking at the UN Security Council, announced the allegedly illegal presence of Russia in the Security Council as the successor of the collapsed Soviet Union. He proposed reforming the organization and the veto mechanism.