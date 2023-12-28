Smirnov called the words of the representative of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine about the invasion of Crimea impotent

Representative of the Crimean Interethnic Mission Zaur Smirnov commented on the words of a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine that the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the peninsula did not take place last summer, since these statements were part of the information war. This is reported by RIA News.

Smirnov called the statement of the GUR representative “a cheap excuse for one’s own impotence,” and the current Ukrainian leadership and its actions as an information operation of the United States and the West.

According to him, the main goal of the Kyiv authorities is the destruction of Ukraine as a state and its population.

Earlier, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Andrey Yusov, said that the statements of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, about the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Crimea are part of the information struggle.

In August, Budanov threatened new strikes on Crimea with the words “you’ll see again.” According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Kyiv authorities want to destroy everything on the peninsula that belongs to Russia.