Ukraine’s sanctions for organizing elections in Crimea are hysteria and should be treated calmly. This was announced on Friday, September 17, by the head of the election commission of the republic, Mikhail Malyshev.

Thus, he commented on the statement of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine that the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on the organizers of voting in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Crimea and Donbass. According to him, the Russian side has no right to hold elections in these territories.

“These are not the first and I think not the last sanctions that the NSDC comes up with. All these sanctions, like the previous ones, will in no way affect the operation of the electoral system of the Republic of Crimea. I am very calm about all these sanctions. You need to be very calm and without any additional emotions to relate to this hysteria, “- said Malyshev in an interview with”RIA News“.

He stressed that the residents of Crimea are accustomed to such a policy of the Ukrainian authorities. The head of the electoral commission of the republic noted that these statements will in no way change the position of the Crimeans.

Earlier that day, the chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova, announced that about 260 thousand people in Russia and abroad took advantage of the right to vote early in the upcoming elections in September. So, in the Russian Federation, about 225 thousand people voted in this way, while in 46 countries about 34 thousand voters voted ahead of schedule.

On September 17, voting began in all regions of the Russian Federation. In 2021, elections to the State Duma are held for the first time in a new, three-day format. September 19 is the main voting day, and September 17 and 18 are optional.

The State Duma of the VIII convocation is elected for five years by a mixed electoral system: 225 deputies are elected by party lists, another 225 – by single-mandate constituencies in one round. Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma on a single voting day, direct elections of the heads of nine Russian constituent entities (in three more regions, deputies of the Legislative Assembly will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the region’s residents and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership is closed forever.