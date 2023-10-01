The head of the Crimean parliament, Konstantinov, called for challenging Western sanctions

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that Western sanctions against Russia are illegitimate. He spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

Konstantinov called Western sanctions illegitimate in their essence and emphasized that the use of measures outside the procedures approved by the UN is not provided for by international law. According to him, the presence of Crimea as part of Ukraine was illegal, and Russia corrected this mistake.

“Therefore, of course, from a logical standpoint, the sanctions should be challenged and declared legally illegal,” he noted.